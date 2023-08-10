Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Raised to $47.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 116,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $4,979,687.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,209. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,573,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,518,000 after purchasing an additional 360,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

