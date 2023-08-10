Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.44. 5,115,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,485. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.