Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,551 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 103,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 152,306 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $472.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $56.00.
About JPMorgan Active Value ETF
The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
