Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total transaction of $47,954,768.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,934,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,089,849,054.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total value of $47,954,768.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,934,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,089,849,054.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $104,732,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,645. The company has a market cap of $370.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

