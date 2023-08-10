Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.9% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,743 shares of company stock valued at $236,855,509 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,822,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,155. The company has a market capitalization of $200.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.16 and its 200-day moving average is $196.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

