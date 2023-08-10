Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,668 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,488. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

