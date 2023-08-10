Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,562. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.