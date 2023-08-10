Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,562. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
