Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 601 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sysco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 450,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,967. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

