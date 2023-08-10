Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 724 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.00. The company had a trading volume of 873,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

