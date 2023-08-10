Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.66. 915,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,715. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.68. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,620 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

