Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $656,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after buying an additional 255,949 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 493,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 439,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 207,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,631. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

