Benchmark Begins Coverage on Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Global-e Online from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.56.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 57.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
