Benjamin T. Dake Sells 10,283 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $159,592.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:AVTE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 66,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $427.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.33.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
