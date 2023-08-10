Benjamin T. Dake Sells 10,283 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $159,592.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AVTE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 66,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $427.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.