Benjamin T. Dake Sells 10,283 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $159,592.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AVTE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 66,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $427.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.