Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BERY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $5,770,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

