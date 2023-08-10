BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

BGSF has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BGSF has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BGSF to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

NYSE BGSF traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. BGSF has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $75.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. Research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 20,372.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 3,816.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

