Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Lowered to $525.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $396.74. 157,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.