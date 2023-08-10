BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 87.2% in July

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the July 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 40.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on BIOLASE to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIOLASE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE Stock Down 9.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth $38,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. 93,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a market cap of $6.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $594.00.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($18.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%.

About BIOLASE

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.