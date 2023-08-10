BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 4,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,672. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,718 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after buying an additional 389,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,492,000 after buying an additional 78,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

