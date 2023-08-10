BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $983,620.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. 1,679,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,672. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 600,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,313 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.1% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 87.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

