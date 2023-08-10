Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.11

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 520112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Bionano Genomics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $127.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Stewart purchased 5,000 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $188,517.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hannah Mamuszka bought 6,578 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,578 shares in the company, valued at $49,992.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Stewart bought 5,000 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,517.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,078 shares of company stock worth $93,093 in the last three months. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 963.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after buying an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Articles

