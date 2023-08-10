Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 469.4% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Handelsbanken raised shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

About Biotage AB (publ)

Shares of OTCMKTS BITGF remained flat at $12.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. Biotage AB has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

