Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 469.4% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Handelsbanken raised shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BITGF
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
About Biotage AB (publ)
Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biotage AB (publ)
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.