BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0659 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.19 million and $6.10 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05897127 USD and is down -11.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $9.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

