BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Position Boosted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

FRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 81,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

