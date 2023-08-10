BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) PT Lowered to $2.50

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKSY. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE:BKSY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 313,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,458. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $234.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 102.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

