Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Ruth Porat Purchases 163 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) Director Ruth Porat bought 163 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.75 per share, for a total transaction of $16,911.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.66. 890,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,010. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $90.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

