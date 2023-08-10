Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

Blink Charging Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 7,797,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,144. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $419.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.69. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $97,597.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,616 shares in the company, valued at $27,986,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $97,597.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,616 shares in the company, valued at $27,986,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,992,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,830,379.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,262 shares of company stock worth $277,011,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 77.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 131.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

