Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

BLNK stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,537. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 145.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,992,616 shares in the company, valued at $26,830,379.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,504.00, for a total transaction of $275,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,432,616 shares in the company, valued at $18,893,118,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,992,616 shares in the company, valued at $26,830,379.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 337,262 shares of company stock worth $277,011,836. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 78.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

