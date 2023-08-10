Block (NYSE:SQ) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,150,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,780,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.02 and a beta of 2.34. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $92.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,545,857 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam boosted its position in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

