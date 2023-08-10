bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,253,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLUE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in bluebird bio by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.