bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,253,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in bluebird bio by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.