BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 4,376 Shares of Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $386,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlueLinx Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. The company has a market cap of $773.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.65. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $98.33.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXC

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.