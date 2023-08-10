Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $125.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.47. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Get Our Latest Report on FI

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.