Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 47,585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 46,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $430.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

