Blume Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 26.6% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 167,033.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded down $21.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,204.66. The stock had a trading volume of 298,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,550. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,787.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2,637.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 140.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,048.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

