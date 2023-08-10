Blume Capital Management Inc. Invests $36,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 53,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 549,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,391,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.90. 721,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,545. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.