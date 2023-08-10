Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 860 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.6% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,684,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,349,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

