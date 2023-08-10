Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after buying an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $379.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,763. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $185.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.35.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Argus raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

