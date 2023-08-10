Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 83.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $686.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,595. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $642.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

