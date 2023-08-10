Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,626 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,039 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average is $126.08. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.