BMO Capital Markets Boosts CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target to $3.19

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $3.15 to $3.19 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 48,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.62. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,187,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

