BMO Capital Markets Increases Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWLIF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.1 %

About Great-West Lifeco

GWLIF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

