BMO Capital Markets Lowers GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target to $4.50

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

EAF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.41. 1,707,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,534,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 438,296 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

