BMO Capital Markets Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $22.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERF. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 930,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,155. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enerplus by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after buying an additional 103,671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,506,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,538 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $348,909,000,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

