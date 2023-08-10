BMO Capital Markets Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GWO. Barclays boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$39.00 price objective on Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down C$0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.38. 686,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,491. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.99 and a 52 week high of C$40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 42.86. The firm has a market cap of C$36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.50.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.36 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.5747748 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Further Reading

