BMO Capital Markets Trims Linamar (TSE:LNR) Target Price to C$85.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.00.

LNR stock traded down C$3.01 on Thursday, reaching C$71.76. The company had a trading volume of 136,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$71.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.38. The company has a market cap of C$4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$52.05 and a 1 year high of C$78.89.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.24 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.8944316 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

