BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 2,738 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 463,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 259,827 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Corteva by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 581,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.37. 3,641,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.