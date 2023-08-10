BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.57% of Bally’s worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 460,680 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 693,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 261,343 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 109,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,952,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,217. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $698.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BALY

Bally’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.