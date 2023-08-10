BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214,312 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Masco by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Masco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MAS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 906,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,333. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

