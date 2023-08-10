BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,271 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Ball Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.23. 1,397,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,466. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

