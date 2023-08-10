BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $55,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $492.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,485. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

