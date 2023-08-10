BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Markel Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,303,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,517,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $1,502.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,515.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,382.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,346.30.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

